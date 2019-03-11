NFL Rumors: Jamison Crowder, Jets Agree to 3-Year, $28.5 Million Contract

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

The New York Jets are betting on a healthy return for Jamison Crowder in 2019 after the two sides agreed to a deal Monday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the 25-year-old will earn $28.5 million over three years, with $17 million guaranteed.

Crowder had a strong 2018 with the Washington Redskins—when he was on the field—with 388 yards and a career-high 13.4 yards per reception in nine games. He missed seven games from Week 6-12 due to an ankle injury.

One reason for his improved performance last season was Washington's addition of Alex Smith at quarterback:

Durability wasn't a problem for Crowder in his first three seasons. He only missed one game from 2015-17 and set a career high with 103 targets in 2017.

Playing primarily out of the slot does limit the Duke product's overall value, but his ability to succeed in the NFL over the past four seasons does make him an asset for the Jets. He can serve as a safety net for Sam Darnold, whether going over the middle to create plays in traffic or running outside the hash marks.

The deal means the Jets are able to boost their offensive playmakers for next season as they chase a playoff berth, while Crowder gets an opportunity to re-establish himself in a system he believes will maximize his skill set.

The Jets already re-signed Quincy Enunwa in December, preventing him from hitting the open market as a free agent. With Robby Anderson under contract for one more year, New York's receiving corps appears to be set with the addition of Crowder.