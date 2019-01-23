Carmelo Anthony Odds: Lakers Favorites for Star After Expected Bulls Release

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2019

Houston Rockets forward Carmelo Anthony reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in New York. The Rockets won 119-111. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Carmelo Anthony continues to bounce around the league, but he is still looking for a destination for the rest of the 2018-19 season.

OddsShark provided odds for his possible landing spots by the time of the Feb. 7 NBA trade deadline:

While the Chicago Bulls announced a trade for Anthony on Tuesday, he is expected to be dealt again or waived, per K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune.

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Lakers Had Talked DSJ Trade

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Report: Lakers Had Talked DSJ Trade

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Rookies Primed for a 2nd-Half Breakout

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Rookies Primed for a 2nd-Half Breakout

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Jeanie Buss: Luke Walton Is Doing A Terrific Job

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Jeanie Buss: Luke Walton Is Doing A Terrific Job

    Realgm
    via Realgm

    Every NBA Contender's Biggest Hurdle to a Championship

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Every NBA Contender's Biggest Hurdle to a Championship

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report