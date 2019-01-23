Carmelo Anthony Odds: Lakers Favorites for Star After Expected Bulls Release

Carmelo Anthony Odds: Lakers Favorites for Star After Expected Bulls ReleaseJanuary 23, 2019
Carmelo Anthony continues to bounce around the league, but he is still looking for a destination for the rest of the 2018-19 season.
OddsShark provided odds for his possible landing spots by the time of the Feb. 7 NBA trade deadline:
OddsShark @OddsShark
Odds for what team Carmelo Anthony will be on at the end of the Trade Deadline (Bovada): Lakers -200 Trail Blazers +450 Heat +500 76ers +600 Pistons +900 Spurs +900 Wizards +2000 https://t.co/5tsAwYlvCx
While the Chicago Bulls announced a trade for Anthony on Tuesday, he is expected to be dealt again or waived, per K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune.
