National Signing Day 2019: Ranking the Top 25 Defensive Prospects

Credit: Brandon Huffman. 247Sports

Since high-scoring offenses are taking over college football, it's more important than ever to counter those dynamic scoring attacks with elite talent on defense.

The 2019 recruiting class is full of highly regarded linemen, and they're accompanied by a handful of top-tier linebackers and defensive backs―particularly corners over safeties.

Interestingly, all of Bleacher Report's top 25 defenders are already signed. The early signing period has reshaped the recruiting calendar.

Less surprisingly, though, 14 of them are SEC-bound. The nation's best conference is set for another impressive influx of talent.

All 25 players are highlighted individually and were featured in B/R's Top 50 signees, which is the ranking that outlined this order. The rankings factor in expert opinions of the 247Sports composite rankings but include adjustments from personal observation.