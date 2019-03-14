Bears Rumors: Ex-Packers, Redskins Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Agrees to Contract

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Former Washington safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix reportedly signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears on Thursday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news, while Mike Garafolo revealed the details of the deal:

The 26-year-old spent his first four-and-half seasons with the Green Bay Packers before he was traded to Washington in October. He's been a solid option at safety in his career, registering at least 79 tackles in all five campaigns, and was a 2016 Pro Bowler.

This past year, he recorded 93 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and a sack. He was given a grade of 79.3 from Pro Football Focus, 17th among safeties, making him an intriguing option in free agency for teams seeking an upgrade at the position.

It's a bit surprising Washington didn't retain him just a half-season after giving up a fourth-round pick for him in a trade, especially after head coach Jay Gruden said he wanted Clinton-Dix back:

Regardless, Clinton-Dix should provide the Bears with an upgrade at safety. It's safe to question whether his best years are perhaps behind him after two teams were willing to move on from him in the past year. But he should still have good football ahead of him, as he's still in his mid-20s, a factor Chicago is banking on.

The Bears needed a safety after Adrian Amos signed with the Green Bay Packers. Clinton-Dix will now get a chance to play against his former team twice in 2019.

Odds are this "prove it" deal will allow Clinton-Dix to hit free agency with more momentum after being part of one of the NFL's best defenses.