James Harden: Carmelo Anthony 'One of the Best' Ever, Deserves Another Chance

Carmelo Anthony's time with the Houston Rockets mercifully ended Tuesday, but that doesn't mean his former teammates have stopped believing in him.

"I just want to see him hoop, see him happy, and I mean, he deserves it, honestly," Harden told reporters of Melo on Tuesday. "Like, he's put so much time and effort into this game that he should be able to hoop and still have fun playing the game of basketball."

The Rockets traded Anthony, the rights to Jon Diebler, and cash considerations to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for the rights to Tadija Dragicevic. The move was simply a cash dump by the Rockets, who save on luxury tax fees by moving on from Anthony's guaranteed salary. The Bulls, meanwhile, get some free cash in exchange for a player who will never suit up in Chicago.

Melo lasted just 10 games with the Rockets before the two sides mutually agreed to part ways, though Anthony remained on the roster. He averaged 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds on 40.5 percent shooting.

Harden said it "sucks" Anthony struggled to fit in with Houston. The Rockets signed him this summer after he was bought out by the Atlanta Hawks, in a move Houston hoped would raise its offensive ceiling.

"Yeah, man. Melo is one of the best to ever hoop. He loves the game of basketball," Harden said. "Some guys just do it just because they're gifted or they're athletic or they can shoot the basketball. There's not that many players that like, love to hoop. ... It kind of sucks that it didn't work out. It is what it is. I just hope he finds somewhere where they can embrace him and he can still hoop. So he [gets to] make that decision that he's done [playing]."

