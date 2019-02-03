Wreckage from Emiliano Sala's Plane Found by Search Team After Disappearance

LOIC VENANCE/Getty Images

Wreckage has been found Sunday from the plane that carried Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala, according to the Press Association.

The 28-year-old's plane had gone missing over the English Channel on Jan. 21. Both Sala and the pilot, David Ibbotson, are considered missing presumed dead, per Sky Sports.

Sala, who completed a transfer to the Bluebirds on Jan. 19, was traveling back to Cardiff from France after making a trip to say farewell to his former Nantes teammates, per CNN.

Cardiff City executive director Ken Choo released a statement Jan. 22 after the club canceled a training session in wake of the striker's disappearance.

"We were very shocked upon hearing the news that the plane had gone missing. We expected Emiliano to arrive last night into Cardiff and today was due to be his first day with the team," Choo said. "Our owner, Tan Sri Vincent Tan, and chairman, Mehmet Dalman, are all very distressed about the situation."

Sala began his professional career with French side Bordeaux in 2012. After loan stints with French clubs Orleans, Niort and Caen over the next three seasons, he joined Nantes on a permanent move in July 2015 and made 117 appearances in all competitions for the Canaries before his move to Cardiff.

He'd yet to make his Premier League debut with the Bluebirds, who paid a club-record fee for him.

"I'm very happy to be here," he told reporters about the transfer. "It gives me great pleasure and I can't wait to start training, meet my new teammates and get down to work."

The team paid tribute to the player before Saturday's match against Bournemouth.