Usain Bolt on Professional Football Career: 'It Was Fun While It Lasted'

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 15: Usain Bolt is seen pitchside at half time during the International Friendly match between England and United States at Wembley Stadium on November 15, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Sprint legend Usain Bolt has called time on his bid to become a professional football player, saying "it was fun while it lasted."

The Jamaican spent eight weeks at A-League club Central Coast Mariners from August last year, but he eventually turned down the offer of a professional contract in November. 

During Bolt's time with the club, he played in two pre-season friendlies, netting twice against Macarthur South West.

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist said his time as a footballer was enjoyable, but it is now over, per ESPN.co.uk:

"I don't want to say it wasn't dealt with properly, but I think we went about it, not the way we should and you learn your lesson, you live and you learn. It was a good experience. I really enjoyed just being in a team and it was different from track and field and it was fun while it lasted.

"I'm just doing many different things ... the sports life is over, so I'm now moving into different businesses, I have a lot of things in the pipeline, so as I say, I'm just dabbling in everything and trying to be a business man now."

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 12: Usain Bolt of the Mariners looks on during the pre-season friendly match between the Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur South West United at Campbelltown Sports Stadium on October 12, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo b
Matt King/Getty Images

Bolt, 32, retired from his sprint career in 2017 and still holds the 100-metre and 200-metre world records.

He had revealed in 2016 a desire to play professional football to the Guardian's Decca Aitkenhead, saying, "We’ve genuinely been talking to people" and admitting his "dream" to play for Manchester United.

Before his stint at Central Coast Mariners, he trained with South African outfit Mamelodi Sundowns, Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund and Norwegian club Stromsgodset. 

He was also offered a two-year contract by Maltese club Valletta, which he turned down back in October. 

