Video: Jordan Bell, Steve Kerr Have Heated Exchange During Warriors vs. Lakers

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2019

Golden State Warriors forward Jordan Bell (2) talks with head coach Steve Kerr during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Denver. (Photo by Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

While Klay Thompson was making history from three-point range, not everything was going for smoothly for the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.

Golden State head coach Steve Kerr and second-year forward Jordan Bell were involved in a heated exchange during a timeout in the closing minutes of a 130-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bell declined to comment on the matter after the game. Kerr chalked it up to a misunderstanding—one they quickly put behind them.

"Total misinterpretation of something I said," Kerr said after the game, per Mark Medina of the Mercury News. "We cleared it up."

Two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant—who has also had a heated sideline exchange this season—was among those spotted trying to help de-escalate the situation, as he attempted to calm Bell on the sideline.

"You got to stay focused on the game," Durant said of his conversation with Bell, per Medina. "We're all going to go through times throughout the NBA where we want to speak our mind a bit and will be frustrated about some things."

Bell remained in the contest to finish the blowout victory, ending the night with two points on 1-of-5 shooting in seven minutes.   

