Video: Jordan Bell, Steve Kerr Have Heated Exchange During Warriors vs. Lakers

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

While Klay Thompson was making history from three-point range, not everything was going for smoothly for the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.

Golden State head coach Steve Kerr and second-year forward Jordan Bell were involved in a heated exchange during a timeout in the closing minutes of a 130-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going? Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Right Arrow Icon

Bell declined to comment on the matter after the game. Kerr chalked it up to a misunderstanding—one they quickly put behind them.

"Total misinterpretation of something I said," Kerr said after the game, per Mark Medina of the Mercury News. "We cleared it up."

Two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant—who has also had a heated sideline exchange this season—was among those spotted trying to help de-escalate the situation, as he attempted to calm Bell on the sideline.

"You got to stay focused on the game," Durant said of his conversation with Bell, per Medina. "We're all going to go through times throughout the NBA where we want to speak our mind a bit and will be frustrated about some things."

Bell remained in the contest to finish the blowout victory, ending the night with two points on 1-of-5 shooting in seven minutes.