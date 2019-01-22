Klay Thompson Ties NBA Record for 3-Pointers Made Before Missing vs. Lakers

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson made history on Monday night as he tied the NBA record for most consecutive three-pointers made to start a game, according to Elias Sports Bureau (h/t ESPN's Nick Friedell) matching the mark reached by Ty Lawson on April 9, 2011.

"It just happened to be one of those nights," Thompson said after the 130-111 victory. "It was the best percentage I ever shot. But it just happened to be one of those nights, man. It's hard to explain."

Thompson finished with a game-high 44 points while playing just 27 minutes, making 10 of his 11 attempts from distance.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, his 90.9 percentage from three-point range is tied for the best single-game mark in NBA history (minimum 10 attempts). It wasn't until the 3:55 mark in the third quarter that he finally missed a shot from beyond the arc.

He finished the night 17-of-20 from the floor overall.

Per Friedell, it was Thompson's third career game with 40-plus points in fewer than 30 minutes. Since the shot clock's inception in the 1954-55 season, no other player has achieved the feat more than once.

While such a performance may come out of the blue for some players, it's the type of shooting night the Warriors have come to expect out of Thompson.

"Klay does that five or six times a season," Golden State head coach Steve Kerr said, according to Friedell. "You guys have seen it. He just got red hot, white hot."

Thompson once dropped 37 points in a quarter and 60 points in just three quarters. Back on Oct. 29, he set an NBA single-game record with 14 treys against the Chicago Bulls.

The four-time All-Star has had so many jaw-dropping performances through the years that a first-year Warrior like DeMarcus Cousins isn't even surprised.

"That's Klay," Cousins said, per Friedell. "I think we're all used to it now. It was 10 straight? S--t. That's impressive. Man, it's like a new record every day, ain't it?"

Thompson's big night helped the Warriors avenge a 26-point loss to the Lakers on Christmas Day. His next chance to make history will come on Thursday night, when Golden State visits the nation's capital for a clash with the Washington Wizards.