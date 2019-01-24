Predicting the Next 10 High-Profile CFB Transfers and Where They'll Land

0 of 10

If you're a college football fan, you've probably familiarized yourself with the sport's latest buzz phrase: the transfer portal.

With the flurry of player activity and the "in" thing being bolting school rather than competing for playing time, the sport may eventually have to tweak its transfer rules. Until it does, however, it looks like it will be a free-for-all.

It's college football's version of free agency, and it's coming to a favorite team near you.

From a slew of talented signal-callers who've fallen behind stars to a group of wide receivers who'll be on everybody's list as they look to boost their talent pools, there are a lot of high-profile collegians out there looking for a new home.

One of them was once the hopeful savior of Texas football—until he wasn't. Another led his SEC team in receiving yards. Yet another was once rated the nation's top high school player.

Some schools will get excellent bargains this offseason. Let's take a look at the next 10 big-ticket transfers and where they'll land.