Lakers News: Lonzo Ball out 4-6 Weeks with Ankle Injury Suffered vs. Rockets

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball, center, is carried off the court by Michael Beasley, left, and Lance Stephenson after Ball sustained an injury during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without point guard Lonzo Ball for at least a month. 

On Sunday, the Lakers announced an MRI revealed Ball suffered a Grade 3 left ankle sprain during Saturday's overtime loss to the Houston Rockets. He will be out four to six weeks for a team that has already been playing without LeBron James and Rajon Rondo because of injuries.

This is not the first time he suffered a sprained ankle this season, and he played just 52 games as a rookie in 2017-18.

Teammates carried him off the floor Saturday, although Dave McMenamin of ESPN noted the Lakers said X-rays were negative for fractures.

Los Angeles should at least receive reinforcements soon after it announced James and Rondo were both cleared to practice, but the health problems have prevented the team from garnering critical playing time together as a full unit before a potential playoff run. With an offense designed to run through James, the young core still hasn't grown accustomed to playing with him.

Ball's injury will further stunt his own development after the Lakers selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in last season's draft. He is a reliable ball-handler who can find his own shot and facilitate for others and is averaging 9.9 points, 5.4 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game this season.

The Lakers, who are tied with the Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 8 seed, are no guarantee to make the playoffs as they deal with yet another injury.

Related

    Report: DSJ Returning to Mavs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: DSJ Returning to Mavs

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Walton Says Harden’s Scoring Run Reminds Him of Kobe

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Walton Says Harden’s Scoring Run Reminds Him of Kobe

    Silver Screen and Roll
    via Silver Screen and Roll

    Watch: Marquette Honors D-Wade 🙌

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Watch: Marquette Honors D-Wade 🙌

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Walton, Ingram, Lance React to Lonzo's Injury

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Walton, Ingram, Lance React to Lonzo's Injury

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report