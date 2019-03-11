Broncos Rumors: Ex-Texans DB Kareem Jackson Agrees to 3-Year, $33M Contract

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Veteran defensive back Kareem Jackson agreed to terms on a three-year deal with the Denver Broncos, Mike Klis of 9News in Denver reported Monday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jackson will earn $33 million total from the contract, with $23 million guaranteed.

Denver allowed 245.6 yards per game through the air in 2018, which ranked 20th. The Broncos needed a proven cornerback to line up opposite Chris Harris Jr., and they found one in Jackson.

The 30-year-old had spent his entire career with the Houston Texans, who selected him in the first round of the 2010 draft.

Prior to the 2018 season, Jackson was a full-time cornerback. However, Texans head coach Bill O'Brien confirmed last June he was moving him to safety. He excelled after the transition, finishing with a career-high 87 combined tackles and intercepting two passes.

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt spoke highly of Jackson's contributions in the days after Houston's Week 9 victory over the Denver Broncos.

"He has been doing that all year. He has been getting interceptions, making big hits, and making tackles," Watt said, per ESPN.com's Sarah Barshop. "And he is obviously moving around. For him to be able to do that, to have that versatility, to be willing to do that in his ninth year, it has been great and been a big help to our team."

Pro Football Focus still considered Jackson a cornerback, and he ended the year fourth on the site's list of the top players at the position.

PFF's Mike Renner noted: "It was a rough Wild Card Weekend for Jackson, but during the regular season, he was the Swiss Army knife for the Texans. Alternating between safety and corner, Jackson had a career revival this past season. He didn’t allow a touchdown all season long."

The 2018 campaign culminated with a 21-7 defeat to the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Wild Card Round. Jackson struggled in the defeat, with Andrew Luck finishing 19-of-32 for 222 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

After the game, he told reporters he'd be willing to return to Houston but that it "may not be in my control":

The Texans had every reason to re-sign Jackson. His age, combined with his performance, meant Houston wasn't going to get any sort of hometown discount, though.

Jackson's earning power will almost certainly never be higher, so nobody should be surprised he put sentiment aside in pursuit of the best deal possible.

He's a big addition to Denver's defense. While a move back to cornerback is likely in store, he might once again bounce around the secondary, since he has already proved to be adept at multiple positions.