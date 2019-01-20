MLB Trade Rumors: Joc Pederson Deals Discussed by Dodgers; White Sox in Talks

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly discussing trades involving outfielder Joc Pederson.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the update Sunday and noted the Chicago White Sox are one of the clubs involved in the talks, but it's unclear whether a deal is close.

