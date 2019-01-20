MLB Trade Rumors: Joc Pederson Deals Discussed by Dodgers; White Sox in Talks

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2019

Los Angeles Dodgers' Joc Pederson, points to Yasiel Puig as he scores on a RBI single by Puig against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly discussing trades involving outfielder Joc Pederson.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the update Sunday and noted the Chicago White Sox are one of the clubs involved in the talks, but it's unclear whether a deal is close.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Yanks Send Sonny Gray to Reds

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Yanks Send Sonny Gray to Reds

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Rumor: Increased Chatter Surrounding A.J. Pollock

    Los Angeles Dodgers logo
    Los Angeles Dodgers

    Rumor: Increased Chatter Surrounding A.J. Pollock

    Blake Williams
    via Dodgers Nation

    Report: Dodgers Targeting FA Outfielder A.J. Pollock

    Los Angeles Dodgers logo
    Los Angeles Dodgers

    Report: Dodgers Targeting FA Outfielder A.J. Pollock

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Bryant Rips St. Louis: 'Who Would Want to Play There?' 😳

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Bryant Rips St. Louis: 'Who Would Want to Play There?' 😳

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report