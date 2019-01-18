Wendell Carter Jr. to Miss 8-12 Weeks, Could Have Surgery on Thumb Injury

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls rookie Wendell Carter Jr. will likely miss a significant portion of the season after a follow-up exam on his injured left thumb.

The Bulls announced doctors recommended surgery for Carter with an estimated recovery time of eight to 12 weeks:

"Wendell Carter Jr. sustained a left thumb injury in the game at the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 15. A MRI was performed the next day in Los Angeles, with the initial diagnosis of an acute on chronic thumb sprain. He was examined today by Bulls hand specialists, Drs. John Fernandez and Mark Cohen. Repeat physical examination, testing under live fluoroscopic XR, and review of all tests determined the extent of the thumb injury and associated instability. Surgery is recommended with an anticipated recovery and return to sport time of 8-12 weeks."

Carter suffered the injury after tripping over Tyson Chandler in the second quarter of Chicago's 107-100 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

Johnson noted Carter's injury is similar to one suffered by Joakim Noah during the 2010-11 season that wound up keeping him out for two months after having surgery in December.

During Thursday's shootaround, Carter told reporters there was "definitely a relief" after the injury was initially diagnosed as a sprain that would keep him out on a day-to-day basis.

Carter is tied for second on the Bulls with seven rebounds per game and is averaging 10.3 points. The 19-year-old was drafted seventh overall by the team in last year's NBA draft.