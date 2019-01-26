War Raiders Beat Undisputed Era, Win Tag Team Title at WWE NXT TakeOver: Phoenix

Credit: WWE.com

The War Raiders defeated Undisputed Era at NXT TakeOver: Phoenix on Saturday night to win the NXT Tag Team Championships for the first time.

After taking down Undisputed Era, Hanson and Rowe celebrated with the titles in their grasp:

The victory came after a captivating, Viking-inspired entrance that got the live crowd firmly behind The War Raiders:

With the win, The War Raiders ended a reign that stretched over 400 days, with the exception of a two-day title run by Moustache Mountain in between.

Undisputed Era and The War Raiders have been feuding for the past several months dating back to NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 in August.

After Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong beat Moustache Mountain at that show to retain the NXT tag team titles, they were attacked by Hanson and Rowe, which set the stage for a lengthy rivalry.

The War Raiders finally received a title shot in October after torturing Undisputed Era for several weeks, but they were unable to take the championships because Bobby Fish returned from injury to attack them, resulting in a disqualification win.

That led to a huge match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames, pitting War Raiders, Ricochet and Pete Dunne against Adam Cole, O'Reilly, Strong and Fish of Undisputed Era.

The War Raiders' team won the match, but due to the brutal nature of it, Hanson and Rowe were on the shelf for a few weeks, which caused a delay in their NXT tag team title rematch.

Upon returning to NXT programming recently, however, NXT general manager William Regal granted The War Raiders their rematch, which put Undisputed Era in a precarious position entering NXT TakeOver: Phoenix.

While strength in numbers always tends to give Undisputed Era an advantage, The War Raiders are two of the toughest and hardest-hitting Superstars in the business, and they have a propensity for overcoming the odds because of that.

While The War Raiders have been brought along somewhat slowly since joining NXT in terms of getting built up little by little, their dominance has still been apparent.

Hanson and Rowe were essentially unbeatable entering TakeOver: Phoenix, which made them the perfect opponents for Undisputed Era given the fact that the heel faction worked itself into a corner.

That played directly into The War Raiders' hands en route to winning the titles, and given the notion that they may be in line for a long and dominant title reign, there figures to be speculation regarding all of Undisputed Era getting called up to the main roster in the near future.

