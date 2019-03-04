Report: Frank Clark Franchise Tagged by Seahawks Amid Long-Term Contract Talks

Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks ensured defensive end Frank Clark will remain on their team for at least another year when they reportedly applied the franchise tag to him Monday.

Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR reported the Seahawks tagged Clark at a value of $17.1 million and now have until July 15 to sign him to a long-term deal. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network noted the "hope continues to be a long-term deal."

This comes after Clark's agent, Erik Burkhardt, told Brady Henderson of ESPN.com in October he and his client were more than willing to accept a franchise tag and wait for a long-term deal down the line.

"Frank and I are not scared of the franchise tag," he said. "That's going to come in at about $18 million next year for a D-end on a one-year, fully guaranteed deal. It's what Ansah and Lawrence have done. They get that top-of-the-market value for one year, and 12 months later will get their long-term deal as well. That's winning."

Burkhardt went on to say Clark—whom he compared favorably to Khalil Mack, Ezekiel Ansah, Jadeveon Clowney and Demarcus Lawrence—took out an insurance policy in case of injury.

It is difficult to argue with Burkhardt's assessment of Clark on the field given his head-turning production. He missed just two total games in his first four seasons and tallied 36 combined sacks. He is coming off the best year of his career in 2018 that saw him finish with 42 total tackles, 14 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and his first interception.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported in October the Seahawks weren't expected to franchise-tag safety Earl Thomas, which allowed them to keep Clark this way.

"There is no place I'd rather be than Seattle," Clark said in October, per Gregg Bell of the News Tribune. "Like I've said, like I've been saying, my family loves it here. My daughter was born here, in Bellevue, two years ago."

The 2018 campaign was the final year of Clark's rookie contract with Seattle after it drafted him with a second-round pick in 2015.

The selection was not without controversy, as Nick Baumgardner of MLive reported in April 2015 that Clark reached a plea agreement. The agreement reduced a misdemeanor assault and domestic violence charge for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend inside an Ohio hotel down to disorderly conduct.

He spent three days in jail and was dismissed from the Michigan Wolverines football team.

Since then, Clark tweeted in May 2017 at writer Natalie Weiner, who had previously written about him, "People like you don't have long careers in your field. I have a job for you cleaning my fish tank when that lil job is ova."

He also punched offensive tackle Germain Ifedi in the face during an August 2017 practice.

There may also be injury concerns, seeing how he tweeted after the 2018 season he played at 60 percent and tore his UCL in each elbow.

That didn't stop him from putting up the dominant numbers, though, and he is just 25 years old. Another impressive statistical season would surely set him up for significant money on the open market if the Seahawks don't eventually come to terms on a long-term deal with this move.