Pierre Desir Reportedly Re-Signs with Colts on 3-Year, $25 Million Contract

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Free-agent cornerback Pierre Desir will re-sign with the Indianapolis Colts on a three-year deal, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Rapoport added the contract is for $25 million with $12 million guaranteed.

The Cleveland Browns took Desir in the fourth round of the 2014 draft out of Lindenwood University. He lasted just two seasons in Ohio before he landed with the San Diego Chargers. The Bolts waived him, and he eventually landed in Indianapolis following a brief stint on the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad.

The 28-year-old finally found a firm landing spot with the Colts. After a promising 2017 campaign in which he amassed seven pass deflections in nine games, the 6'1" defensive back registered 79 tackles (60 solo), eight pass deflections and one interception.

Austin Gayle of Pro Football Focus posted some remarkable statistics about Desir's play:

An excellent run defender as well, he was a key contributor to a Colts defense that finished No. 10 in points allowed. Indianapolis also got hot near the end of the season as it allowed just 16.0 points on average during an eight-game stretch from Week 11 to Wild Card Weekend.