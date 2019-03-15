Report: Ex-Bears CB Bryce Callahan Signs 3-Year, $10M Contract with Broncos

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 16, 2019

BUFFALO, NY - NOVEMBER 04: Bryce Callahan #37 of the Chicago Bears lines up before the play during NFL game action against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on November 4, 2018 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Free-agent cornerback Bryce Callahan, who played the first four years of his NFL career with the Chicago Bears, is leaving the Windy City for the Denver Broncos, per Dianna Russini of ESPN.com. 

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported it's a three-year, $21 million deal with $10 million guaranteed.

Callahan was an integral part of the league's No. 1 scoring defense last season as its slot cornerback. In 13 games, the 27-year-old had two interceptions, two sacks and 45 tackles. 

Pro Football Focus also noted his dominance from the slot:

A broken left foot suffered in December prematurely ended his year.

The Bears picked up Callahan as an undrafted free agent out of Rice in 2015. The 5'9", 188-pounder has 123 tackles, four sacks and 20 pass deflections in his career.

His old team may have trouble replicating its 2018 success after defensive coordinator Vic Fangio left to become the Denver Broncos head coach. Secondary coach Ed Donatell joined Fangio's staff.

The Bears also lost free safety Adrian Amos to the Green Bay Packers.

As for Callahan, he should be an excellent addition for Denver if his 2018 play is any indication, especially given that he's reuniting with Fangio and Donatell.

In a pass-happy league in which teams need solid pass-rushers and defensive backs to have any chance at stopping aerial attacks, players like Callahan are tremendous assets. He should be one for the Broncos.

Related

    Report: Kap Interested in Dolphins

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Kap Interested in Dolphins

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Chiefs' Tyreek Hill Involved in Battery Investigation

    Police report cites alleged battery involving juvenile. Chiefs are aware of the situation.

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Chiefs' Tyreek Hill Involved in Battery Investigation

    Police report cites alleged battery involving juvenile. Chiefs are aware of the situation.

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Baker Backs OBJ as a Teammate

    'People can have their attitudes and perspective on it, but he's himself and he has his teammates' back'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Baker Backs OBJ as a Teammate

    'People can have their attitudes and perspective on it, but he's himself and he has his teammates' back'

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Titans Trade for Tannehill

    $7M deal could exceed $12M based on playing time and other incentives

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Titans Trade for Tannehill

    $7M deal could exceed $12M based on playing time and other incentives

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report