Warriors Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins Tried to Return to GSW 'A Few' Weeks Ago

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins reportedly pushed to return from his torn Achilles "a few weeks ago," but he backed off those efforts after being told he'd face a severe minutes restriction.

On Thursday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported the Dubs told Cousins, who's now expected to make his team debut Friday night against the Los Angeles Clippers, that he'd be limited to 10 minutes per game if he wanted to come back early.

The 28-year-old University of Kentucky product must still pass a final health evaluation Thursday, but the expectation is he'll be cleared for Friday's road contest, per Haynes. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said they'll see how Cousins responds to game action before deciding how much playing time he receives.

"We've got some ideas of how we are going to use him, but there is not a substitute for actual game experience," Kerr said. "So we'll put him out there and see how it goes."

Cousins sent a shockwave through the NBA in July when he signed a one-year, $5.3 million free-agent contract with the already-star-studded Warriors.

The Alabama native told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated he felt Golden State was the best short-term option as he attempts to rebuild his value following the major injury.

"This was my ace of spades," Cousins said. "This was my chess move."

Now the four-time All-Star selection is prepared to join a starting lineup also featuring Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The remarkable upside of that lineup is why the Warriors, who own the NBA's third-best record at 31-14, are still the overwhelming championship favorite (-175 via OddsShark; bet $175 to win $100).

Golden State is cruising toward the postseason and has no reason to push Cousins. So while there isn't any official word of a minutes limit for his impending return, it's unlikely he'll come anywhere close to the 36.2 minutes per game he played last season for the New Orleans Pelicans.