5-Star College Football Players Stepping into Much Larger Roles in 2019

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Georgia Bulldogs were hit hard by early NFL draft entrants and transfers, but that's how things work when stacking talent like they have across their roster since Kirby Smart took over.

It's nearly impossible to keep more than one star quarterback at a time since theoretically, only one can play significant snaps. Keeping a talent like 2018's No. 2 overall recruit Justin Fields on the bench for at least two years just isn't feasible when so many schools can offer playing time right away.

Fields decided to transfer to Ryan Day's Ohio State Buckeyes after seeing what the former offensive coordinator was able to accomplish with first-year starter Dwayne Haskins. Fields' lawyer, Tom Mars, is optimistic the NCAA will approve his request for immediate eligibility due to the increased leniency in granting the waivers and the extenuating circumstances that make him a candidate to earn the waiver, per Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch.

If he is allowed to play immediately, expectations will be high for Fields. He showed an immense skill set in limited playing time for the Bulldogs, and Day's passing attack will highlight his talent even more. The 6'3", 221-pound dual threat has great arm strength, natural accuracy and explosiveness as a runner.

It'll also benefit him that the Buckeyes are returning several talented receivers on top of their young recruits who haven't yet played and star running back J.K. Dobbins. Fields should have the Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff race once again if he's on the field this season.