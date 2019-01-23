Kyrie Irving Out vs. Cavs Because of Illness Described as 'Flu-Like Symptoms'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving won't play in Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to an illness.

The Celtics announced Irving is dealing with flu-like symptoms.

Irving is putting together another strong season in his second year with the Celtics. He's averaging 23.5 points, 6.9 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals across 42 appearances and ranks sixth among all NBA players in ESPN's Real Plus-Minus.

The 26-year-old Duke product saw his first campaign in Boston come to a premature end because of two knee surgeries. He's dealt with a couple minor injuries so far this season that have kept him out of five games, not including Wednesday's tilt against his former team.

With Irving out of the lineup, Terry Rozier will likely receive the lion's share of the playing time at the point. It will also create some additional opportunities for Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward as part of the wing rotation with Marcus Smart running the offense.

Ultimately, the Celtics should have enough depth to cover a short-term Irving absence. They are seven games behind the Toronto Raptors in the Atlantic Division lead and are currently riding a four-game winning streak.