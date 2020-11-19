    Tim Hardaway Jr. Reportedly Exercises $19M Mavericks Contract Option

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2020
    Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) looks to pass against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. has exercised his $19 million player option for the 2020-21 season, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

    Hardaway played his first full season with the Mavs after being traded from New York as part of the Kristaps Porzingis blockbuster in 2019. He averaged 15.8 points and 3.3 rebounds, taking on a secondary scorer role on the Luka Doncic-led offense. 

    Accepting the option was a no-brainer move. Hardaway is wildly overpaid for what he brings to the floor and might struggle to get $19 million over multiple seasons in an uncertain financial climate for the NBA.

    The Mavericks ascended into the playoff race by surrounding Doncic with one of the best groups of shooters in the NBA. An injury to Dwight Powell hurt their ability to defend the middle, but Dallas played a competitive first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

    The Mavs weren't expected to be major players in free agency this offseason, so there's no harm in Hardaway's return.

    Dallas also traded Seth Curry to the Philadelphia 76ers for Josh Richardson. Richardson can immediately contribute in the backcourt or play on the wing, but it's a downgrade for the team in terms of floor-spacing. Curry is a 44.3 percent three-point shooter over his career compared to 36.3 percent for Richardson.

    Hardaway has struggled from beyond the arc but connected on a career-high 39.8 percent of his attempts in 2019-20. He seems to have benefited greatly from playing alongside Doncic, making him a solid complement to Richardson.

    Between Hardaway's return and the arrival of 2020 first-round draft pick Josh Green, the Mavs look pretty set at 2-guard.

