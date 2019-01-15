NBA MVP Odds 2019: James Harden Vaults Up to Co-Favorite with Giannis

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The latest odds to win the 2019 NBA MVP award have been released, and it appears to be a two-man race between Houston Rockets guard James Harden and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The usual suspects round out the top five, with LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kawhi Leonard all having a chance to win the award.

Both Harden and Antetokounmpo are listed at +150 ($100 bet wins $150), which indicates how likely it is that one of the two players wins the award.

Harden was named MVP for the first time in his career last season but has taken his game to a new level in 2018-19, averaging a NBA-best 34.8 points per game entering Tuesday. This would be highest scoring average for any player since Kobe Bryant scored 35.4 points per game in 2005-06.

Before that, you have to go back to Michael Jordan to match this scoring level.

Although the Rockets aren't as dominant as they were last season when they finished with the best record in the NBA, they are slowly climbing back up the standings after a slow start and are currently fourth in the West with a 25-18 record.

Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo has become an all-around dominant player with averages of 26.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.5 blocks per game. The Bucks are one of two teams with 30 wins already this year, and the Greek Freak is the primary reason for the team's success.

LeBron also shouldn't be overlooked in this race, with his recent missed time due to a groin injury arguably helping his case. The Lakers lost seven of their first 10 games without him, showing just how valuable he is in addition to his 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game.

On the other hand, Anthony Davis is notably absent from this list despite leading the NBA with 8.2 win shares, per Basketball Reference. He has been arguably the best player in the league this season, but the New Orleans Pelicans aren't giving him much help as they sit outside the playoffs at 21-23.

Still, a big second half from the team could get Davis back into MVP consideration.