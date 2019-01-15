Trae Young Double-Double Leads Hawks to Win vs. Russell Westbrook, Thunder

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

John Collins scored 26 points and Trae Young added 24 points and 11 assists as the Atlanta Hawks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 142-126 on Tuesday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Russell Westbrook had 31 points, 11 assists and five steals for the 26-17 Thunder, who have lost four of their last five games. The Hawks improved to 14-30.

What's Next?

The Thunder host the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Hawks will play the second matchup of a four-game homestand on Saturday at 7:30 versus the Boston Celtics.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.