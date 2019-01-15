Trae Young Double-Double Leads Hawks to Win vs. Russell Westbrook, Thunder

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 16, 2019

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 15: John Collins #20 of the Atlanta Hawks dunks the ball during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on January 15, 2019 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

John Collins scored 26 points and Trae Young added 24 points and 11 assists as the Atlanta Hawks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 142-126 on Tuesday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Russell Westbrook had 31 points, 11 assists and five steals for the 26-17 Thunder, who have lost four of their last five games. The Hawks improved to 14-30.

                           

What's Next?

The Thunder host the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Hawks will play the second matchup of a four-game homestand on Saturday at 7:30 versus the Boston Celtics.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    B/R Live: Watch Warriors vs. Nuggets

    NBA logo
    NBA

    B/R Live: Watch Warriors vs. Nuggets

    via B/R Live

    Big Board: Can Anyone Catch Zion?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Big Board: Can Anyone Catch Zion?

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Rozier: Celtics Are 'Too Talented'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Rozier: Celtics Are 'Too Talented'

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    How Do the Rockets Solve Their Capela Problem?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Do the Rockets Solve Their Capela Problem?

    Maurice Bobb
    via Bleacher Report