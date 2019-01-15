Lakers News: Luke Walton Thinks LA Gets 'Good News' on LeBron James Injury

Although LeBron James has missed the last 10 games for the Los Angeles Lakers due to a strained groin, his return could be coming soon. 

James is expected to have his injury re-evaluated on Wednesday and head coach Luke Walton is optimistic.

"I think we'll get good news back," Walton said Tuesday, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

James participated at the team's shootaround Tuesday, shooting and passing alongside the rest of the team. Unfortunately, he is yet to do any full-court activities since first suffering the injury on Christmas Day.

Still, Walton liked what he saw from him and injured point guard Rajon Rondo.

"I was encouraged," Walton said. "[Always] good to see those two on the court. [James] does a lot of [running] when we're not here. I don't know the [exact] amount of running he's doing. I just know he seems to be in good spirits. He's got another test tomorrow to get some more information on it."

James was last evaluated last Thursday and doctors said he was "progressing," although he was still far enough from being ready that he needed a week before being checked again, per Youngmisuk.

The Lakers desperately need him back in a hurry after struggling mightily without him.

Los Angeles was 20-14 after an upset win over the Golden State Warriors on Christmas, but the squad has gone just 3-7 without James over the past few weeks. The team lost at home on Sunday to the NBA-worst Cleveland Cavaliers, who ended a 12-game losing streak in the process.

If the Lakers get positive news on the forward Wednesday, he could potentially return for important road games against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday or the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

