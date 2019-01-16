6 Early Predictions for the 2019 NBA Trade Deadline

6 of 6

Chris Elise/Getty Images

Fifty-one different players have made at least one All-Star appearance during their careers and logged a minute during the 2018-19 campaign. Fewer still have continued performing at an admirable level, since we're not too concerned with ex-star role players such as Kyle Korver, Devin Harris, Joakim Noah and Vince Carter.

Of that original group, only 32 have posted positive box-plus minuses while qualifying for the minutes-per-game leaderboard during the current season, and it's highly probable not a single one changes locations at this deadline.

We'll mention all 32 by sorting them into likelihood-of-trade tiers:

Maybe the Boston Celtics don't laugh you off the phone if you inquire about Gordon Hayward or Al Horford. Perhaps the New Orleans Pelicans listen to Jrue Holiday overtures, while the Washington Wizards may at least patiently entertain Bradley Beal bids before hanging up.

But the Tier 1 stars aren't changing hands anytime soon. Nor are those in the second tier, as they mean too much to their squads, all of which are currently experiencing relative levels of success.

That leaves Anthony Davis (already covered in detail), Marc Gasol and Kemba Walker. But the Charlotte Hornets floor general still seems to be working toward long-term goals in the Queen City (Bleacher Report's Jonathan Abrams has far more on this), while teams—the few center-hungry ones out there—are unlikely to pony up for a 33-year-old center (turns 34 on January 29) who's clearly declining but could opt into a $25.6 million deal next year.

Which brings us to the final name.

Kevin Love technically didn't qualify for the group of 32 because of his miserable four-game stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers prior to undergoing toe surgery, but he's sure to be shopped at the deadline. That doesn't mean he'll be moved, as Chris Fedor detailed for Cleveland.com:

"Sources tell me that the Cavs have received calls about him [Love]. It's the same thing that typically happens with him around this time of year. He's used to it.

"As I've written numerous times, it will take close to the perfect deal for the Cavs to pull the trigger.

"They want Love around, hoping he can be the rock during this new era. He's their All-Star. Those inside the organization recognize his value. The decision-makers also understand how difficult it is to acquire those high-level players. When you have one, and he is under team control for a number of years, why give that up? What's the rush...

"Unless the Cavs get a treasured offer from an asset-heavy team (rumored teams like Dallas and Charlotte don't really fit this criteria), one with some combination of high draft picks and young, controllable players on team-friendly deals, Love will likely stick around."

Love remains the best chance to nullify this prediction, followed by Gasol, Walker (a distant third) and Davis (a distant fourth). But smart money is still on this deadline emerging as a relatively boring one headlined by players without All-Star appearances on their resumes.

Adam Fromal covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter, @fromal09.

Unless otherwise indicated, all stats accurate heading into games Jan. 15 and courtesy of Basketball Reference, NBA.com, PBPStats.com, NBA Math or ESPN.com.