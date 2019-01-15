Carson Wentz Named Eagles Starting QB over Nick Foles for 2019 Season

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 15, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 23: Carson Wentz #11 and Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles warm up prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lincoln Financial Field on September 23, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

If there was any doubt about who the Philadelphia Eagles would choose as their starting quarterback for the 2019 season, head coach Doug Pederson put it to rest Tuesday, per Jeff McLane of Philly.com:

Howie Roseman, the team's executive vice president of football operations, added that the Eagles have "confidence in [Wentz's] ability to be our quarterback and to be hopefully a 19-game starter," according to Mike Garafolo of NFL.com.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

