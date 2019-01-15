Carson Wentz Named Eagles Starting QB over Nick Foles for 2019 Season

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

If there was any doubt about who the Philadelphia Eagles would choose as their starting quarterback for the 2019 season, head coach Doug Pederson put it to rest Tuesday, per Jeff McLane of Philly.com:

Howie Roseman, the team's executive vice president of football operations, added that the Eagles have "confidence in [Wentz's] ability to be our quarterback and to be hopefully a 19-game starter," according to Mike Garafolo of NFL.com.

