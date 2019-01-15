NFL Rumors: Colts OL Coach Dave DeGuglielmo Let Go; Was Hired by Josh McDaniels

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts are letting go offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo following a 10-6 regular season and a trip to the divisional round this past campaign, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Per Garafolo, DeGuglielmo was the lone offensive coach Josh McDaniels hired last year before deciding not to take the Colts' head coaching job.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

