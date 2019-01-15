NFL Rumors: Colts OL Coach Dave DeGuglielmo Let Go; Was Hired by Josh McDaniels

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 15, 2019

Indianapolis Colts offensive line coach Dave Deguglielmo, left, talks to the offensive linemen on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts are letting go offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo following a 10-6 regular season and a trip to the divisional round this past campaign, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Per Garafolo, DeGuglielmo was the lone offensive coach Josh McDaniels hired last year before deciding not to take the Colts' head coaching job.

                                                               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Big-Name Players Who Could Get Cut ✂

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Big-Name Players Who Could Get Cut ✂

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Is Philip Rivers a Hall of Famer?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Is Philip Rivers a Hall of Famer?

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Steve Harvey to Host NFL Honors

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Steve Harvey to Host NFL Honors

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Identifying the Biggest Projects in This Year's Draft

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Identifying the Biggest Projects in This Year's Draft

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report