Watch Spurs' Tribute Video to Hornets' Tony Parker in Return to San Antonio

Darren Abate/Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs fans booed Kawhi Leonard in his first game back with the Toronto Raptors this season, but they weren't about to do the same for Charlotte Hornets point guard Tony Parker.

The Spurs and fans at AT&T Center greeted Parker with a tribute video and warm ovation prior to Monday's game, his first back in San Antonio since he signed with the Hornets this past offseason:

San Antonio selected him with a first-round pick in 2001, and all he did was play 17 seasons that included four championships, an NBA Finals MVP, six All-Star nods and four All-NBA selections. He became a Spurs legend alongside Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili, and the fans clearly still hold him in high regard.

"He is going to get a very, very warm welcome," Spurs guard Patty Mills predicted before the game, per Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News. "The city loves him. They always have, and vice versa. ... He's excited about returning."

Head coach Gregg Popovich coached Parker throughout his entire tenure in San Antonio and said it would be "weird" seeing him in another uniform, per Orsborn.

That may have been the case, but the Spurs and their fans were still appreciative of all he's done upon his return Monday.