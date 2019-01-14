Bulls News: Robin Lopez Left Practice After Heated Exchange with Kris Dunn

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls added another chapter to their dismal 2018-19 season—a veteran leaving practice following a heated exchange with a teammate.

According to Malika Andrews of ESPN.com, big man Robin Lopez and guard Kris Dunn exchanged words following an "aggressive play" by the former. Lopez left practice for 15 minutes to "cool off."

For his part, Dunn pointed to the current seven-game losing streak, saying: "It is frustrating to be on a losing streak. We are trying to figure out ways to get that monkey off our back."

This comes after Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported the Bulls "are adamant that they will not negotiate a buyout" with the 30-year-old Lopez even though his representatives have discussed a way for him to leave the rebuilding club. Haynes noted he would join the Golden State Warriors if Chicago did buy out his contract.

Andrews' report revealed the Bulls are trying to trade Lopez for at least a second-round pick and will keep him for his veteran leadership if they are unable to find a suitor and make the money work given his $14 million expiring contract.

It would be understandable if Lopez was frustrated with his situation as a veteran who is stuck on a losing team with his future in doubt.

However, head coach Jim Boylen—who assumed the role after the Bulls fired Fred Hoiberg in December—said the buyout conversations are "not wearing on him," per Andrews.

Chicago is fully in rebuilding mode at 10-33, and playing younger players in the frontcourt more minutes than Lopez. Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter Jr. and Bobby Portis are all seeing more game action, and Lopez's 16.3 minutes a night would be his lowest mark since the 2011-12 campaign when he was a member of the Phoenix Suns.

He is averaging 5.6 points and 2.5 rebounds per game this season.

This isn't the first time Bulls practices have made headlines this season, as Vincent Goodwill and Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported in December that players on the team went to the National Basketball Players Association because of the "extreme tactics" Boylen used when he was first promoted to head coach.

Among the things that drew the ire of the players were his choice to hold practice after back-to-back games and two-and-a-half-hour practices that featured military-style pushups and wind sprints.