NBA Finds No Violation in Cavs' Signing, Release of Ex-Warriors SG Patrick McCaw

NBA Finds No Violation in Cavs' Signing, Release of Ex-Warriors SG Patrick McCawJanuary 14, 2019
David Liam Kyle/Getty Images
The NBA cleared the Cleveland Cavaliers of any potential collective bargaining violations regarding the signing and subsequent release of Patrick McCaw.
ESPN.com's Tim Bontemps shared the league's official release regarding the matter:
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The NBA found no violations of the CBA when it comes to the Patrick McCaw signing after it completed its investigation. https://t.co/EEsdZPYcgW
