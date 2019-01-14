NBA Finds No Violation in Cavs' Signing, Release of Ex-Warriors SG Patrick McCaw

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 14, 2019

CLEVELAND, OH - JANUARY 4: Channing Frye #9 hi-fives Patrick McCaw #3 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the game against the Utah Jazz on January 4, 2019 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

The NBA cleared the Cleveland Cavaliers of any potential collective bargaining violations regarding the signing and subsequent release of Patrick McCaw.

ESPN.com's Tim Bontemps shared the league's official release regarding the matter:

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

