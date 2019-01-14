NBA Finds No Violation in Cavs' Signing, Release of Ex-Warriors SG Patrick McCaw

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

The NBA cleared the Cleveland Cavaliers of any potential collective bargaining violations regarding the signing and subsequent release of Patrick McCaw.

ESPN.com's Tim Bontemps shared the league's official release regarding the matter:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.