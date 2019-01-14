David Wagner, Huddersfield Town Part Ways with Club Bottom of Premier League

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistJanuary 14, 2019

CARDIFF, WALES - JANUARY 12: Huddersfield manager David Wagner acknowledges the fans after the Premier League match between Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town at Cardiff City Stadium on January 12, 2019 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Stu Forster/Getty Images

David Wagner has departed from his role as head coach of Huddersfield Town.

The club announced the news via Twitter, adding the decision was made by "mutual consent":

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

