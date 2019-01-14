David Wagner, Huddersfield Town Part Ways with Club Bottom of Premier League

David Wagner, Huddersfield Town Part Ways with Club Bottom of Premier LeagueJanuary 14, 2019
David Wagner has departed from his role as head coach of Huddersfield Town.
The club announced the news via Twitter, adding the decision was made by "mutual consent":
Huddersfield Town @htafcdotcom
📝 David Wagner has departed his role as Head Coach of #htafc by mutual consent. The 47-year-old leaves Town after detailed discussions with the Board of Directors, with both parties agreeing this is the correct move for the future of the Club. ➡️ https://t.co/dDWWOpY9HY (AT) https://t.co/BkeAcalGuJ
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
