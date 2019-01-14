Watch Kamara, Saints Celebrate by Trolling Eagles with Meek Mill Song, Ski Masks

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints turned the Philadelphia Eagles' repeat dream into a nightmare Sunday in more ways than one.

The Saints took off their helmets and put on their troll caps in their locker room following their 20-14 win, dancing while blasting Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares" (NSFW lyrics below):

Meek's hype-up anthem, which features one of the most iconic beat switches in rap history, became the soundtrack of the Eagles' Super Bowl run a year ago. The team took the field in Super Bowl LII with "Dreams and Nightmares" blasting through the speakers and used the song as the soundtrack to their postgame celebration after defeating the New England Patriots.

Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara upped the troll ante by donning ski masks for their session with the media.

The Eagles began wearing ski masks last month as they attempted to "steal" a playoff berth. The ski masks replaced the dog masks the team wore a year ago.

As an act of pure trollage, the Saints' celebration to "Dreams and Nightmares" is iconic. Meek runs the Philly rap game at the moment and is arguably the most popular rapper from the city since Will Smith was gettin' jiggy wit it on the airwaves.

The Saints just better hope they hold home-field advantage next weekend. Otherwise, troll karma dictates the Los Angeles Rams will have to play "Choppa Style" in the Saints' visiting locker room celebrating their NFC championship.