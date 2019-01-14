Watch Kamara, Saints Celebrate by Trolling Eagles with Meek Mill Song, Ski Masks

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 14, 2019

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) lies on the turf in front of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) after the Saints intercepted a pass in the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. The Saints won 20-14. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints turned the Philadelphia Eagles' repeat dream into a nightmare Sunday in more ways than one.

The Saints took off their helmets and put on their troll caps in their locker room following their 20-14 win, dancing while blasting Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares" (NSFW lyrics below):

Meek's hype-up anthem, which features one of the most iconic beat switches in rap history, became the soundtrack of the Eagles' Super Bowl run a year ago. The team took the field in Super Bowl LII with "Dreams and Nightmares" blasting through the speakers and used the song as the soundtrack to their postgame celebration after defeating the New England Patriots.

Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara upped the troll ante by donning ski masks for their session with the media. 

The Eagles began wearing ski masks last month as they attempted to "steal" a playoff berth. The ski masks replaced the dog masks the team wore a year ago.

As an act of pure trollage, the Saints' celebration to "Dreams and Nightmares" is iconic. Meek runs the Philly rap game at the moment and is arguably the most popular rapper from the city since Will Smith was gettin' jiggy wit it on the airwaves.

The Saints just better hope they hold home-field advantage next weekend. Otherwise, troll karma dictates the Los Angeles Rams will have to play "Choppa Style" in the Saints' visiting locker room celebrating their NFC championship.

Related

    Expert Power Rankings for Conference Finalists 📈

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    Expert Power Rankings for Conference Finalists 📈

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    MMQB: Defenses, the Ground Game and the Powerhouse Pats

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    MMQB: Defenses, the Ground Game and the Powerhouse Pats

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    How the Superdome Crowd Sparked Lattimore

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    How the Superdome Crowd Sparked Lattimore

    Kevin Seifert
    via ESPN.com

    Michael, Marshon and Ted Lead Saints to Win

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    Michael, Marshon and Ted Lead Saints to Win

    Scarlet and Game
    via Scarlet and Game