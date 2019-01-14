Stephen Curry Calls Luka Doncic 'Unbelievable,' More Warriors Praise Mavs Rookie

Glenn James/Getty Images

Luka Doncic has apparently made some fans after Sunday's 119-114 loss to the Golden State Warriors, as Warriors guard Steph Curry told reporters:

"He's unbelievable. You can tell he's just experienced in terms of playing high-level basketball. A guy that's always at his own pace. I'm sure he had heard all the doubters and people talking about his game who really didn't know much about him, and he's made himself known for sure. It's fun to watch in terms of the future of the league."

Doncic finished 26 points, six rebounds and five assists, becoming the first rookie in over two decades to record three straight games with at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists, per Basketball Reference. He was sensational for the first three quarters until the Warriors held him to three points on 0-of-5 shooting in the fourth.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters:

"The guy doesn't look like a rookie. I didn't know much about him, I never saw him play until we played Dallas the first time or watching him on TV before that, but he is confident beyond where you would expect somebody in his shoes to be, coming from a different country and being 19 years old. He's a brilliant player. I think he's already an All-Star. I don't know how the vote's going to shake out, but he looks like an All-Star player to me."

Doncic is averaging 20.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game and is currently second in the Western Conference All-Star voting among frontcourt players. He's on pace to become just the fifth player in NBA history to average 20-5-5 as a rookie, and he would be just the third rookie All-Star since the turn of the century.

Kevin Durant added:

"He's playing great ball. Definitely for a 19-year-old to average 20 [points], six [rebounds] and five [assists] is definitely numbers you can look at and consider him for an All-Star selection, but there's so many great players out there at his position, so you never know, but just his poise for the game, his step-back three—that's what he wants to get to most of the time.

"He's big and strong, can pass, can play in the pick-and-roll. He played in Europe last season. The rest of the rookie class played in college. So he's in the second-best league in the world learning how to play the game."

LeBron James put Doncic on a short list of NBA players he would like to play with last month. The Mavericks star has clearly gained admirers across the league and is running away in the Rookie of the Year chase.

His ascent to superstardom as a rookie has to be rankling front offices in Phoenix, Sacramento and Atlanta.