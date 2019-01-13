Rob Gronkowski Rumors: Patriots TE to Weigh Retirement Again After 2019 Playoffs

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will reportedly "weigh retirement" this offseason, per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, much as he did prior to the 2018 campaign.

According to that report: "Those who know him well say the season has taken an emotional toll on him. Perhaps strongly considering retiring last year put him in a place where it was difficult to get fired up for this season. Gronkowski hasn't seemed to be the same effusive personality, and people close to him say everything has been a battle. They wonder how much he loves it."

Gronkowski, 29, is having one of the worst statistical seasons of his career, registering 47 receptions for 682 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games. His 16-game averages for the course of his career come out to 72 catches for 1,093 yards and 10 scores.

But injuries have always been a major storyline for Gronkowski and appear to be taking their toll. He hasn't played a full season since 2011, missing nine games in 2013, eight games in 2016 and five games over the past two seasons.

Gronkowski has dealt with back and ankle issues this year and has publicly acknowledged that the season has been a grind.

"It's been more challenging," he said, per Rapoport. "But it's just a little more obstacles in the way. I mean, it's life. You gotta take 'em on."

But there is clearly a possibility that Gronkowski won't want to battle past those obstacles after this season. As Rapoport noted, Gronkowski nearly retired last offseason when the team considered trading him to the Detroit Lions, saying he didn't intend on playing with a quarterback other than Tom Brady.

With two Super Bowls, five Pro Bowls and four First Team All-Pro selections under his belt, Gronkowski would leave the game as one of the most decorated tight ends in history. He's Hall of Fame bound, undoubtedly. If 2018 is his swan song, Gronkowski's legacy is secure.