Aqib Talib Trolls Demarcus Lawrence After Win: 'He Ain't Taking No F--king Soul'

Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Aqib Talib was quite happy after his team's 30-22 divisional-round win over the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, as evidenced by his interruption of L.A. quarterback Jared Goff's postgame interview with Chris Myers of Fox Sports (warning: video contains profanity):

The "he ain't taking no f--king soul" phrase is in reference to Cowboys edge-rusher Demarcus Lawrence's comments from earlier this week, provided here by David Helman of DallasCowboys.com:

The Cowboys defense, which has been dominant at times this season, was outclassed on Saturday. Goff stayed clean, as he took just one quarterback hit and zero sacks. The Rams rushing attack went off for 273 yards and three touchdowns. And Goff made some big plays, like his 11-yard run on 3rd-and-7 late in the fourth quarter to help seal the victory.

Talib led the Rams with seven tackles (five solo), while Lawrence had a quiet evening with just three tackles (one for a loss). Still, Lawrence is one of the game's best pass-rushers, as he amassed 10.5 sacks this season.

The Rams will either host the Philadelphia Eagles or hit the road against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship on Sunday, January 20, at 3:05 p.m. ET. The Eagles and Saints play Sunday, January 13, at 4:40 p.m.