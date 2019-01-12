Jim Boylen, Bulls Reportedly Agree to New Contract Through 2019-20 Season

Jim Boylen, Bulls Reportedly Agree to New Contract Through 2019-20 SeasonJanuary 13, 2019
The Chicago Bulls and head coach Jim Boylen have agreed to a new contract, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium:
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Chicago Bulls head coach Jim Boylen has agreed to a new deal with the franchise, increasing the salary on the remaining two seasons of his contract (this year and 2019-20).
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added more detail on Boylen's new salary and where it leaves Chicago this offseason:
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Chicago coach Jim Boylen has $1M of a $1.6M salary guaranteed for the 2019-20 season, league sources tell ESPN. This leaves Bulls flexibility in offseason if franchise wants to conduct a search, or decides to negotiate a more standard NBA coaching contract with Boylen.
Boylen took over for Fred Hoiberg, who was fired after the Bulls started 5-19 this season. The 10-32 Bulls are 5-13 since the move.
The 53-year-old Boylen joined Chicago as the associate head coach on Hoiberg's staff in 2015. He's made five other NBA stops as an assistant and coached the Utah Utes from 2007 to 2011, amassing a 69-60 record and leading the team to a 2009 NCAA tournament berth.
The move is a puzzling one at first glance, as the Bulls have not fared well of late. Chicago has lost its last six games and just fell to the Golden State Warriors by 37 points. The Bulls trailed 43-17 after 12 minutes.
Dieter Kurtenbach of the Mercury News wondered how Chicago could give Boylen a raise after that performance:
Dieter Kurtenbach @dkurtenbach
John Paxton was at the game in Oakland last night. I saw him. He watched that game in person.... and then gave Jim Boylen a raise. https://t.co/v96pnVohHw
The Bulls have also lost those six games by an average of 17.2 points.
On the flip side, they have had a couple of impressive wins under Boylen. Notably, they beat the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are third in the Western Conference. The Bulls also have a road victory against the 25-win San Antonio Spurs.
Still, the Bulls don't look much better under Boylen than they did on Hoiberg's watch, and the numbers were bad after a few weeks, per Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer:
Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Chicago Bulls with Jim Boylen as head coach: 30th in offensive rating 30th in net rating 30th in assists 29th in turnovers 29th in rebounds 1st in push-ups 1st in suicide sprints
Chicago won a few more games since that tweet, but the team is still struggling. Per NBA.com, the Bulls are third-worst in the league in point differential since Boylen took over.
The schedule won't get much easier, as the team will face three Western Conference opponents on the road next, so the Bulls could be in line to have the league's worst record by the end of the season.
B/R Live: Watch Bulls vs. Jazz