Clemson Parade 2019: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos, GIFs and More

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

The Clemson Tigers celebrated their 2018-19 championship season with their fans on Saturday, holding a victory parade in Clemson just days after their title game rout of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Clemson became the first college football team since 1897 to go 15-0 in a season. Head coach Dabo Swinney's squad faced little resistance en route to their second national championship in three years, winning by an average of 31.1 points per game.

That includes a 30-3 domination of Notre Dame in the semifinals and a 44-16 beatdown of Alabama in the title game.

The day of celebration began early on Saturday morning, with the gates to Memorial Stadium opening at 7 a.m. As fans inside waited for the parade to begin, they were treated to a replay of the victory over the Crimson Tide:

As for the parade itself, the route went through Clemson before finishing at Memorial Stadium:

Tigers fans showed the champs plenty of love by showing up in droves:

While this day was in honor of the current champs, the Tigers' first title team has not been forgotten:

Swinney was the man of the hour as he rode by:

Meanwhile, championship game MVP Trevor Lawrence had a prime seat for his first parade:

When the team made it to its home stadium, it was treated to a hero's welcome:

Former Clemson star C.J. Spiller was among those in attendance:

There's no doubt Dabo was enjoying the experience:

Swinney and the Tigers later addressed the crowd:

The two-time title-winning coach made sure to point out some of the accomplishments achieved by his players, per Clemson Sports Talk: "The 2018 team is the best ever. Drop the mic. It’s not that we won, it's how we won. They had the highest GPA in team history. There were 80 bowl teams, we had to most college graduates. These trophies do not define us. Our culture defines us."

Of course, no celebration would be complete without a hoisting of the trophy:

ABC News 4 streamed the full parade on Twitter:

Although the parade has come and gone, the celebration is far from over. President Donald Trump announced on Friday the Tigers would once again be visiting the White House on Monday.

Of note, Bovada lists Clemson (+175) as the favorite to win the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship.