Clemson Parade 2019: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos, GIFs and More

Clemson Parade 2019: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos, GIFs and MoreJanuary 12, 2019
The Clemson Tigers celebrated their 2018-19 championship season with their fans on Saturday, holding a victory parade in Clemson just days after their title game rout of the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Clemson became the first college football team since 1897 to go 15-0 in a season. Head coach Dabo Swinney's squad faced little resistance en route to their second national championship in three years, winning by an average of 31.1 points per game.
That includes a 30-3 domination of Notre Dame in the semifinals and a 44-16 beatdown of Alabama in the title game.
The day of celebration began early on Saturday morning, with the gates to Memorial Stadium opening at 7 a.m. As fans inside waited for the parade to begin, they were treated to a replay of the victory over the Crimson Tide:
#NationalChampionship Game replaying inside Death Valley right now — Justyn Ross just made his insane one-hand grab 👋 Looking forward to the Stadium Celebration after the Parade! #ALLIN https://t.co/5eIreL3ptX
As for the parade itself, the route went through Clemson before finishing at Memorial Stadium:
🚨Parade Reminder 🚨 ✅DATE: Saturday, Jan 12 ✅TIME: Parade starts at 9 AM - Memorial Stadium gates open at 7 AM ✅WHERE: Parade route starts @ intersection of College Ave & Keith St (route below👇) ✅MORE INFO ▶️ https://t.co/MbCduNeP2F ✅GEAR UP ▶️ https://t.co/fRT0EFq2gv https://t.co/Rl8v2bt360
Tigers fans showed the champs plenty of love by showing up in droves:
Just a couple #Clemson fans out here this morning... https://t.co/oPv97m9rcD
While this day was in honor of the current champs, the Tigers' first title team has not been forgotten:
Swinney was the man of the hour as he rode by:
Meanwhile, championship game MVP Trevor Lawrence had a prime seat for his first parade:
Trevor Lawrence, Xavier Thomas and Clemson freshmen https://t.co/amXzhedwrR
When the team made it to its home stadium, it was treated to a hero's welcome:
Former Clemson star C.J. Spiller was among those in attendance:
One who helped pave the way: Former #Clemson great C.J. Spiller on hand with nephew and daughter for National Championship celebration this morning at Death Valley https://t.co/CX1Gp0VsSR
There's no doubt Dabo was enjoying the experience:
Swinney and the Tigers later addressed the crowd:
Tune in as our 🐅 & Coach Swinney address the crowd live from Death Valley! #ALLIN https://t.co/W0Mlcnz5aF
The two-time title-winning coach made sure to point out some of the accomplishments achieved by his players, per Clemson Sports Talk: "The 2018 team is the best ever. Drop the mic. It’s not that we won, it's how we won. They had the highest GPA in team history. There were 80 bowl teams, we had to most college graduates. These trophies do not define us. Our culture defines us."
Of course, no celebration would be complete without a hoisting of the trophy:
RT if you agree he's the best coach ever! #AllIn #ClemsonFootball #ClemsonTigers https://t.co/TLbDuErv5c
ABC News 4 streamed the full parade on Twitter:
WATCH LIVE: Clemson celebrates college football national championship with parade and rally! https://t.co/io6svijWWx
Although the parade has come and gone, the celebration is far from over. President Donald Trump announced on Friday the Tigers would once again be visiting the White House on Monday.
Of note, Bovada lists Clemson (+175) as the favorite to win the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship.
