Greg Roman Named Ravens Offensive Coordinator

Uncredited/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced Friday the team promoted Greg Roman to offensive coordinator for the 2019 NFL season.

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic provided word of the coaching change. Marty Mornhinweg, who filled the role from 2016 through 2018, has been offered a different job on the staff, per Zrebiec.

