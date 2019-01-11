Greg Roman Named Ravens Offensive Coordinator

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 11, 2019

This is a 2018 photo of Greg Roman of the Baltimore Ravens NFL football team. This image reflects the Baltimore Ravens active roster as of Thursday, May 3, 2018 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Uncredited/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced Friday the team promoted Greg Roman to offensive coordinator for the 2019 NFL season.

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic provided word of the coaching change. Marty Mornhinweg, who filled the role from 2016 through 2018, has been offered a different job on the staff, per Zrebiec.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

