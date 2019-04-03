Ricky Rubio Won't Play vs. Suns After Hamstring Injury Diagnosed as Tightness

Tyler Conway
April 4, 2019

The Utah Jazz announced guard Ricky Rubio will not play Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns because of right hamstring tightness.

In his second season with the Jazz, Rubio previously missed time because of a hamstring injury. He's averaging 12.8 points and 6.2 assists on the season and was playing well before the hamstring injury.

Raul Neto will likely see more minutes following this setback. Donovan Mitchell is also capable of handling the ball.

Still, the Jazz likely need Rubio back and healthy if they are going to make noise in the playoffs. They currently occupy the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference and would play the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round if the seeding holds.

That means dealing with Damian Lillard and perhaps CJ McCollum (if he returns from injury) in the backcourt. Rubio is someone who can at least bother them on the defensive side and look to facilitate for his teammates on the offensive end as the Jazz attempt to match their production.

