Lakers News: LeBron James 'Increasing' On-Court Work, Return Update on Jan. 16

The Los Angeles Lakers provided an update Thursday on injured superstar LeBron James, noting that he was "evaluated by team medical staff and physicians" and that the "healing of James' groin injury is progressing and James has been cleared to increase on-court functional basketball movements."

The Lakers added that the next update on James' status would come on Jan. 16.

