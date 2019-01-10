Lakers News: LeBron James 'Increasing' On-Court Work, Return Update on Jan. 16

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 10, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James stands near the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Knicks won 119-112. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers provided an update Thursday on injured superstar LeBron James, noting that he was "evaluated by team medical staff and physicians" and that the "healing of James' groin injury is progressing and James has been cleared to increase on-court functional basketball movements." 

The Lakers added that the next update on James' status would come on Jan. 16.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

