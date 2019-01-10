Report: Angels, Anaheim Agree to Lease to Stay at Angel Stadium Through 2020

Report: Angels, Anaheim Agree to Lease to Stay at Angel Stadium Through 2020January 10, 2019
The Los Angeles Angels are reportedly nearing a deal that will keep them at Angel Stadium in Anaheim through the 2020 season.
Per Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times, Anaheim mayor Harry Sidhu will introduce the proposed lease agreement during the Anaheim City Council meeting on Jan. 15.
"From that meeting (with Angels owner Arte Moreno last week), it is clear the team's priority is to stay in Anaheim if we can work out a deal that benefits our residents, the city and the team," Sidhu said in a statement. "We need a plan to make that happen, and we need time to make that happen."
The Angels opted out of their previous lease in October that would have kept them at Angel Stadium through 2029.
"It's today, or 10 years from now," Angels spokeswoman Marie Garvey said of that decision. "There's no option in between. ... We'll sit down with the new mayor and city council. We also are going to look at all our options."
The Angels engaged in talks with the city of Anaheim for a new stadium in 2016 after previously exploring a decommissioned Marine Corps Air Station in Tustin.
Angel Stadium is the fourth-oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball after opening in 1966. Only Fenway Park (Boston Red Sox), Wrigley Field (Chicago Cubs) and Dodger Stadium (Los Angeles Dodgers) have been around longer.
Despite the stadium's advanced age, the Angels have had no problems drawing fans to their games. They haven't finished lower than seventh in MLB in total attendance and have drawn more than 3 million fans every season since 2003.
