Report: Angels, Anaheim Agree to Lease to Stay at Angel Stadium Through 2020

"It's today, or 10 years from now," Angels spokeswoman Marie Garvey said of that decision. "There's no option in between. ... We'll sit down with the new mayor and city council. We also are going to look at all our options."

The Angels engaged in talks with the city of Anaheim for a new stadium in 2016 after previously exploring a decommissioned Marine Corps Air Station in Tustin.

Angel Stadium is the fourth-oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball after opening in 1966. Only Fenway Park (Boston Red Sox), Wrigley Field (Chicago Cubs) and Dodger Stadium (Los Angeles Dodgers) have been around longer.

Despite the stadium's advanced age, the Angels have had no problems drawing fans to their games. They haven't finished lower than seventh in MLB in total attendance and have drawn more than 3 million fans every season since 2003.