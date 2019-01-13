Ranking Top 9 Best Talk Show Segments in WWE Raw, SmackDown History

Ranking Top 9 Best Talk Show Segments in WWE Raw, SmackDown HistoryJanuary 13, 2019
This first episode of WWE Raw in the new year was jam-packed with returns and championship matches, but lost in the shuffle was the debut of Alexa Bliss' new interview segment, Moment of Bliss.
Bliss has spent the last several months sitting on the sidelines with an undisclosed injury, so WWE giving the former Raw Women's champion her very own talk show would ideally keep her in the thick of things on Monday nights. Unfortunately, the debut edition was anything but stellar.
Bliss should eventually find her footing in the role, and it would be wise of her to model herself after other exemplary talk show hosts from WWE history. Raw and SmackDown Live have featured far better interview segments over the years that were infinitely more effective in either progressing a storyline or spotlighting the mic work of those involved.
A successful interview segment can be defined by its longevity, how fondly fans remember it, anything it accomplished, and what greater purpose it served. Anyone can host a talk show, but a certain je ne sais quoi is needed for it to stick and subsequently take off.
If these nine talk show segments are anything to go by, Moment of Bliss will have a lot to live up to.
9. Carlito's Cabana
Carlito was notorious for spitting in the face of people who didn't want to be cool, but for a time, he had his own talk show on SmackDown and Raw called Carlito's Cabana, where he'd welcome members of the roster to shoot the breeze with him.
The interview segment debuted shortly following WrestleMania 21, and since it never looked like he'd get the push he deserved in singles competition, the talk show helped him remain relevant and hone his skills on the mic.
In fact, it was on the first-ever installment of Carlito's Cabana that the former United States champion kicked off his feud with Big Show. That set the tone for future editions with Carlito with stirring up bad blood between two Superstars or making an enemy out of whoever he was having on.
Over the next five years, Carlito brought back Carlito's Cabana on occasion on both Raw and SmackDown. From inviting his own father onto the show at the onset of 2006 to forming an alliance with his brother Primo two years later, the segemtn hosted many memorable moments and could always be counted on for entertaining television.
Carlito's WWE tenure came to an abrupt end in the spring of 2010, but the impact he made with Carlito's Cabana during his time with the company will never be forgotten by fans.
8. Talking Smack
Technically, Talking Smack was more of a WWE Network exclusive than a true recurring segment on SmackDown Live or Raw, but the show should be considered an extension of the blue brand seeing as how it typically featured the aftermath of whatever happened on the show that night.
Talking Smack aired on the WWE Network immediately following SmackDown starting in the summer of 2016, which was around the time the Brand Extension was brought back. It helped distinguish the Tuesday night program from Raw and largely gave the Superstars free reign to do and say what they wanted in order to get themselves over.
SmackDown was already an exciting show from week to week, but Talking Smack was different in the sense that viewers never knew what to expect and anything was bound to happen. For example, Carmella ambushed Nikki Bella from behind soon after the show debuted, while The Miz went off on an unbelievable tirade against Daniel Bryan.
When someone such as Baron Corbin or Mojo Rawley wasn't involved in anything of note, they could appear on SmackDown and give viewers a reason to care about them. As the hosts, Bryan and Renee Young were the glue that kept the show together and were responsible for many memorable moments from 2016 to 2017.
Talking Smack was cancelled in July 2017 and SmackDown hasn't been the same since, but it was fun while it lasted. WWE would stand to benefit from more unscripted programming like Talking Smack how influential it was on the careers of many despite its short stint.
7. VIP Lounge
Big things were popping and little things were stopping every time the VIP Lounge was in session on SmackDown in the late 2000s, at least according to the host of said segment MVP.
Upon his arrival on the blue brand in 2006, MVP was touted as the Superstar with the most lucrative contract in the history of the show. He proved almost immediately that he was worth the investment by embarking on an undefeated streak in singles competition, and in the summer of 2007, he introduced the VIP Lounge to the WWE Universe.
No interview segment was more synonymous with SmackDown during that time period than the VIP Lounge, which welcomed a variety of Superstars from Michael P.S. Hayes to Ric Flair to Matt Hardy. Similar to Carlito, MVP was a guy who never quite reached that next level in WWE, but at least the talk show allowed him to interact with main event talent almost every week and got fans talking about him.
MVP brought the VIP Lounge to Raw when he switched shows in 2009, but it didn't have the same spark to it on Monday nights as it did originally. Guests included Kofi Kingston and Jeri-Show, but neither installment was particularly notable.
The former United States champion hosted one last episode of the talk show in late 2010 when he attacked Jack Swagger's "father." He, too, was released before it could become bigger than it was, but it was a nice supplement for his character early on in addition to acting as a vehicle that helped get him over.
6. The Peep Show
Christian had a difficult time breaking through WWE's proverbial glass ceiling at the peak of his popularity in the early 2000s, but whenever he had nothing else going for him, at least he had The Peep Show to keep himself busy and in the mix at all times.
After failing to dethrone John Cena as the WWE champion in the summer of 2005, Christian jumped ship to SmackDown and made a splash right off the bat by debuting his own interview segment, The Peep Show. Rey Mysterio and Batista appeared on the show before it was discontinued due to Christian's departure from the company later that year.
The Peep Show returned to WWE along with Christian in 2009 and became a recurring segment on SmackDown again. Whether he was on the verge of coming to blows with Matt Hardy or driving a wedge between Daniel Bryan and AJ Lee, Christian always had something interesting to say on the show and followed through on his promise to make it worth watching.
Christian seemed to spend more time on the sidelines from 2010 to 2014 than he did in the ring. On the bright side, he maintained a presence on programming by hosting The Peep Show while he recovered from his injuries and planted the seeds for future feuds with members of the roster.
Even in retirement, he is good for an occasional Peep Show segment on SmackDown Live or Raw, most recently bringing it back for Raw's 25th anniversary show in January 2018.
5. King's Court
Before joining WWE's commentary team full-time in the mid-1990s, Jerry Lawler was the king of talk show segments in WWE, both figuratively and literally.
He possessed the innate ability to get under the skin of wrestlers and fans alike, all while proving a point in some form or fashion. WWE giving him his own talk show seemed only fitting, and in 1993, The King's Court became one of the first interview segments to be ever held on Raw.
The King's Court was especially prominent on Raw throughout 1994, with the WWE Hall of Famer sitting down with the likes of Diesel, Lex Luger and the returning Bob Backlund. Lawler also an occasional wrestler during that period feuding with Bret Hart, so The Hitman was a regular on the show as well.
Before Miz TV and The Highlight Reel became synonymous with SmackDown and Raw, there was The King's Court, which acted as the blueprint for future talk show segments on WWE television. Lawler was a brilliant host and ensured the focus wasn't always on him (though he was known to go a bit too far with his meddling every so often).
Once Lawler became an official member of Raw's commentary team in 1995, The King's Court was discontinued as a recurring segment on the flagship show. In January 2017, Lawler brought it back for one night only on SmackDown Live emanating from Memphis to interview Dolph Ziggler, who took credit for Lawler's legitimate heart attack five years earlier.
With Lawler no longer involved with WWE from week to week, WWE should revive the talk show segment from time to time and remind fans new and old of its greatness.
4. Piper's Pit
If we're talking the greatest interview segments of all-time, Piper's Pit would without a doubt be leading this list. However, the debut of Roddy Piper's hit talk show came well before Raw and SmackDown ever aired, so only certain installments can be included in this countdown.
Nevertheless, whenever Piper resurfaced on WWE TV to host a special edition of Piper's Pit, it was magical. His age started to show the more time passed, but he never lost his ability to talk a crowd into a building and, more importantly, keep them there.
Surprisingly enough, it wasn't until 2003 that Piper's Pit was held on an episode of SmackDown. He made an unforgettable return that year at WrestleMania 19 and was a regular on the blue brand in the months that followed to feud with Hulk Hogan, who he invited onto the show on more than one occasion.
From there, Piper started to lend credibility to the talent of today by going back and forth with them on Piper's Pit including The Miz, Daniel Bryan, and The Shield. He brought the best out of everyone who was a fortunate enough to appear on the show, especially John Cena the two times he was interviewed by The Rowdy One in 2010 and 2011.
The very last guest on Piper's Pit was none other than Rusev in December 2014. Piper passed away before a fitting finale for Piper's Pit could occur, but the iconic interview segment will forever be a part of his lasting legacy in WWE.
3. Miz TV
Years ago, WWE giving The Miz a platform to brag about how he headlined WrestleMania in 2011 and how far he's come from his MTV days would have been a horrid idea. His promos felt repetitive for a while, and without any new material to work with, Miz felt like a shell of his former self.
Thankfully, he started to switch things up again in 2012 when he returned from filming The Marine 3 and adopted an all-new look and attitude. To complete his career resurgence, he was granted a talk show of his own entitled Miz TV, where he'd sit down with whoever was hot was in WWE and attempt to get them to give him the inside scoop.
The first few installments were fairly forgettable and typically ended with Miz getting punched in the mouth. There wasn't anything overly special about it, and if anything, it led to him shifting his focus away from in-ring competition for a while and more toward the talk show.
As The Awesome One continued to evolve in the years that followed, Miz TV became more "must-see" with Miz doing everything imaginable to stir up controversy and make headlines. It has also likely been held more times than any other talk show segment in Raw or SmackDown history by this point considering Miz brings it back at least once a month or so.
Promos have always been Miz's strong suit, so him making Miz TV work was only inevitable. Expect him to continue hosting it until he reaches retirement, which doesn't appear to be any time soon.
2. The Cutting Edge
Given Edge's long list of accolades in WWE, it might surprise some to find out that he floundered as a face for the early portion of his singles career. It wasn't until he arrived on Raw in 2004 that he started to show shades of The Rated-R Superstar fans came to know and love years later.
As part of his transformation into a top-tier talent, Edge debuted The Cutting Edge as a recurring interview segment on Raw in late 2005. It was the perfect way for him to maintain momentum while out injured and turn everyone against him, including Ric Flair.
Edge used The Cutting Edge as a platform to target Flair during their feud over the Intercontinental Championship, but the show became much more than that shortly thereafter, especially on SmackDown. There, Edge was arguably the biggest star on the brand and it was rare that The Cutting Edge disappointed due to being positioned so strongly on the show.
Batista and The Undertaker were among Edge's most iconic rivals from 2007 to 2008, so they appeared on the interview segment more than anyone. However, it was Edge's intensity and exceptional mic skills that made him such a stellar host for The Cutting Edge, in addition to his unpredictable nature and desire to create controversy.
The WWE Hall of Famer hasn't been able to get physical since retiring from the ring in 2011, but The Cutting Edge has never needed that to be compelling. Simply give him two stools and a mic and watch as he captures the attention of the audience with ease.
1. The Highlight Reel
Barely beating out The Cutting Edge as the greatest talk show in Raw and SmackDown history is The Highlight Reel hosted by Chris Jericho, an innovator who stopped at nothing to make each of his interview segments more exciting than the last.
Jericho made it blatantly obvious that whether it was a wacky catchphrase or hiring his own bodyguard, he would do anything to stand out from the rest of the pack. That was what led to the debut of The Highlight Reel in 2003, where he called out Goldberg for their documented issues from WCW before later admitting he was jealous of everything he ever accomplished because he wasn't afforded the same opportunities.
Their ultimate encounter at the Bad Blood pay-per-view wasn't anything special, mind you, but the buildup was brilliant thanks to the promos Jericho was cutting on The Highlight Reel around that time. He stuck with the talk show before leaving WWE in August 2005.
Although Jericho initially resurfaced in WWE without updating his gimmick, he eventually ditched The Highlight Reel upon turning heel in mid-2008 because he believed it was what the people wanted. That was after he used the set of the interview segment to destroy Shawn Michaels' face and complete his long-awaited heel turn.
It was only a matter of time before he brought it back, however, and sure enough, The Highlight Reel returned for one night only in 2012 before becoming a recurring segment again starting in 2012. The Jeri-Tron 5000 has more lineage than most of the current WWE roster, which should tell you everything you need to know about how illustrious the show is and always will be in the annals of WWE history.
