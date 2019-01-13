Ranking Top 9 Best Talk Show Segments in WWE Raw, SmackDown History

0 of 9

This first episode of WWE Raw in the new year was jam-packed with returns and championship matches, but lost in the shuffle was the debut of Alexa Bliss' new interview segment, Moment of Bliss.

Bliss has spent the last several months sitting on the sidelines with an undisclosed injury, so WWE giving the former Raw Women's champion her very own talk show would ideally keep her in the thick of things on Monday nights. Unfortunately, the debut edition was anything but stellar.

Bliss should eventually find her footing in the role, and it would be wise of her to model herself after other exemplary talk show hosts from WWE history. Raw and SmackDown Live have featured far better interview segments over the years that were infinitely more effective in either progressing a storyline or spotlighting the mic work of those involved.

A successful interview segment can be defined by its longevity, how fondly fans remember it, anything it accomplished, and what greater purpose it served. Anyone can host a talk show, but a certain je ne sais quoi is needed for it to stick and subsequently take off.

If these nine talk show segments are anything to go by, Moment of Bliss will have a lot to live up to.