Hulk Hogan Speaks on Kenny Omega Possibly Signing WWE Contract

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

Kenny Omega's free agency is among the hottest topics in professional wrestling, and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is weighing in.

In an article published Wednesday by Justin Barrasso of SI.com, Hogan suggested in response to a a question about Omega's status that it would be difficult for a top-level performer to go their entire career without having at least one stint in WWE: "It's tough to go your whole life without eating at McDonald's or riding in a Chevrolet. If you don't touch on the WWE, the story's not complete. But maybe Kenny could be the exception."

After dropping the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 13 on Friday, Omega told Tokyo Sports (h/t Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet) he would be taking some time away: "There is no real place for me to fit, so it's best for me not to be in [NJPW]. I can't be there working under Tanahashi. I don't think he's surpassed me, don't think he's better. If we can, I want to face him again. But I need time away, and not just from New Japan."

Omega's comments led to speculation that he will sign with either WWE or the newly created All Elite Wrestling, which has The Elite stablemates Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks as executive vice presidents.

While Omega would have a chance to continue his incredible run as part of The Elite by signing with AEW, it may be hard to turn down overtures from WWE.

The earning potential in WWE is higher than anywhere else, and Omega likely has more bargaining chips than he ever will because of his popularity.

Multiple dream matches could be realized if Omega signs with WWE, with the likes of Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Finn Balor and others likely to be seen as ideal opponents.

Even Sting and Goldberg eventually signed with WWE, which suggests that almost every top performer eventually decides to test the waters.

There may be other opportunities down the road for the 35-year-old Omega, but if he wants to give himself the best chance to be pushed to the top and utilized properly, now is likely the best possible time for him to try his luck in WWE.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).