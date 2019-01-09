Chargers' Brandon Mebane's Newborn Daughter Makenna Dies from Heart Defect

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Brandon Mebane revealed his daughter Makenna died on Jan. 3, according to ESPN.com's Eric Williams.

"I'm still thankful, and I thank God every day," Mebane said. "We're taking it one day at a time."

Mebane took a two-week break in December following Makenna's birth. He told Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site that Makenna was born a month premature.

He also said an ultrasound in July showed Makenna had trisomy 13, a heart defect. Mebane's wife and two children had been living in Omaha, Nebraska, to be close to a heart specialist who could cater to Makenna's needs.

When she was born, Mebane told Henne that Makenna developed necrotizing enterocolitis, a stomach infection.

The Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday in the AFC divisional round. Mebane said he plans on playing in that game, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.