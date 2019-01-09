Dillon Brooks Reportedly Likely to Miss Rest of Season with Toe Injury

Darren Abate/Associated Press

The Memphis Grizzlies will reportedly be without swingman Dillon Brooks for the rest of the 2018-19 season.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Brooks will "likely" miss the remainder of the campaign with a toe injury that will require a "procedure." Despite the setback, the Oregon product is expected to be healthy by summer workouts, per Charania.

Brooks has dealt with injury concerns already this season and missed time in November and December with a knee sprain. He appeared in just 18 contests and averaged 7.5 points and 1.7 rebounds per night behind 40.2 percent shooting from the field and 37.5 percent shooting from three-point range.

It was a drop-off from his rookie campaign in 2017-18 when he played all 82 games and posted 11.0 points and 3.1 rebounds per night.

Brooks is a young playmaker and has shown flashes of potential, but Memphis is accustomed to playing without him.

It will likely turn toward the combination of Garrett Temple, Kyle Anderson, Justin Holiday, Omri Casspi and JaMychal Green on the wing while Mike Conley and Marc Gasol serve as the primary playmakers at point guard and center, respectively.

The Grizzlies are 3.5 games behind the Los Angeles Lakers for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference and will be back in action Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs as they look to snap a six-game losing streak.