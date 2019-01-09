Thomas Tuchel Says Ousmane Dembele Is 'A Really Nice Boy but a Little Crazy'

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Barcelona starlet Ousmane Dembele is "a little crazy," according to Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel.

The German managed Dembele when they were at Borussia Dortmund, and he gave some insight into what his former player is like to work with:

Per Goal's Dejan Kalinic, he said:

"Ousmane is an incredible player, he's really talented. I could watch his amazing skills in every training session.

"He's also a great human being. He's a little crazy. He's a really nice boy but a little crazy. He loves to laugh but can also have very serious conversations. It's never boring with him.

"If he's focused enough, he can reach any level. When I talked to him for the very first time, he told me that he wanted to play for Barcelona. That's where he is now.

"It means he can reach any level, but he needs to remain focused and improve each day."

Dembele spent the 2016-17 season under Tuchel after leaving Rennes. He was quickly snapped up by Barcelona for an initial €105 million (£94.5 million) after a superb campaign in which he contributed 10 goals and 21 assists.

Injury prevented the 21-year-old from hitting the ground running at the Camp Nou last season, but he has enjoyed an excellent term this time around with 10 goals and five assists to his name thus far.

The Frenchman possesses electric pace and a composed finish, as he demonstrated against Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League:

What aids him in both his dribbling and goalscoring is his remarkable ability with both feet:

However, despite his excellent performances on the pitch this season, his off-field behaviour has been a cause for concern.

Punctuality has repeatedly been an issue for him, and Barcelona have been worried that he has become addicted to video games, according to AS (h/t Football Espana).

Dembele is an enigmatic personality, and it's worth remembering he's still young, so there's time for him to mature.

The most important thing is that his off-field issues don't impact his performances or hinder his ability to reach his considerable potential.