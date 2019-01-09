Vince Carter on Zion Williamson: 'He'll Be Ready' for the NBA

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 9, 2019

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - JANUARY 08: Zion Williamson #1 of the Duke Blue Devils puts up a shot against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the second half at LJVM Coliseum Complex on January 8, 2019 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Duke won 87-65. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)
Lance King/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks wing Vince Carter told Myron Medcalf of ESPN.com that Duke forward Zion Williamson, who is the top candidate to be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft, will "be ready [for the NBA]."

Carter, who has played in the NBA since he was drafted fifth overall by the Toronto Raptors in 1998, offered further comments: "He's super, super athletic," the 21-year veteran said. "He has an NBA body already. I think, more than anything, with all his ability, I just say take his time, develop his game, because when you get here, it's a different beast as far as expectations. A lot of guys try to get here and just develop while they get here."

The 6'7", 285-pound Williamson is averaging 20.9 points on 67.9 percent shooting and 9.5 rebounds for a 13-1 Duke team currently ranked No. 1 in the nation.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Boogie Back for Dubs on Jan. 18

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Boogie Back for Dubs on Jan. 18

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Trade Ideas to Keep Warriors from the 3-Peat

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trade Ideas to Keep Warriors from the 3-Peat

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Spurs Have 'Significant Interest' in Porzingis

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Spurs Have 'Significant Interest' in Porzingis

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Tatum: I'd Trade Myself for AD

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Tatum: I'd Trade Myself for AD

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report