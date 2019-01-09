Vince Carter on Zion Williamson: 'He'll Be Ready' for the NBA

Lance King/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks wing Vince Carter told Myron Medcalf of ESPN.com that Duke forward Zion Williamson, who is the top candidate to be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft, will "be ready [for the NBA]."

Carter, who has played in the NBA since he was drafted fifth overall by the Toronto Raptors in 1998, offered further comments: "He's super, super athletic," the 21-year veteran said. "He has an NBA body already. I think, more than anything, with all his ability, I just say take his time, develop his game, because when you get here, it's a different beast as far as expectations. A lot of guys try to get here and just develop while they get here."

The 6'7", 285-pound Williamson is averaging 20.9 points on 67.9 percent shooting and 9.5 rebounds for a 13-1 Duke team currently ranked No. 1 in the nation.

