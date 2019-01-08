Pep Guardiola: Manchester City Did 'Everything' to Retain Brahim Diaz

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said his club tried "everything" to keep Brahim Diaz before the player decided to move to Real Madrid.

The Sky Blues coach explained he has no intention of retaining talent if individuals have a desire to leave the Premier League champions.

Diaz signed for Los Blancos on Sunday after a lack of first-team opportunities under Guardiola.

According to Joe Shread of Sky Sports, Guardiola wished his young compatriot the best but was stern in his appraisal.

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Guardiola said:

"Like I said many times, I don't want people that don't want to stay here.

"We did with Brahim everything we have done with Phil [Foden] and with Jadon [Sancho] - important players and we did absolutely everything. The only one who decides to stay is Phil.

"We wish him all the best. Real Madrid is not a bad step, so hopefully he can take the minutes he wants and that he didn't want here for many reasons."

Madrid celebrated the 19-year-old's capture as he was presented by Real President Florentino Perez:

Per BBC Sport, Diaz penned a six-and-a-half year deal at the Bernabeu Stadium, and his contract contains a basic 15 per cent sell-on clause that rises to 40 per cent should Real sell the teenager to Manchester United.

Per Shread, Guardiola also took a swipe at the youth development competitions in England, with the Sky Blues losing another top prodigy after the departure of Sancho to Borussia Dortmund.

The City boss said:

"Create a good second league and you will see how many good young players will be in the Premier League.

"Play against real teams, compete every single weekend, with real games, fighting to survive. After, maybe the managers in the Premier League will have more courage.

"But now they play every week in friendly games, in front of 12 people here in the second team."

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The structure for under-23 football is poor in England, and top clubs are forced to send burgeoning players out on loan rather than keeping youngsters in the reserves.

The English system does not allow youth products to play at a high level if they fail to make it into the first team at a very young age.

City have become a victim of this structure and are unable to offer talent an exciting path in the earliest days of their long-term development.