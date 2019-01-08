Kevin Knox Says It Would Be 'Pretty Cool' to Play with Kevin Durant on Knicks

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Nobody knows what Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant will do if he becomes a free agent this summer, but count New York Knicks rookie Kevin Knox among those who want to see the 2013-14 NBA MVP play his home games at Madison Square Garden next season.

"I'd be able to learn, work out with him, do whatever he does, learn from one of the greatest scorers of all time, a guy that I've imaged my game after," Knox said, per the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy. "To be able to be around him 24/7, that'd be pretty cool."

