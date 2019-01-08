Kevin Knox Says It Would Be 'Pretty Cool' to Play with Kevin Durant on Knicks

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 8, 2019

DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 01: Kevin Knox #20 of the New York Knicks plays the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center on January 01, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Nobody knows what Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant will do if he becomes a free agent this summer, but count New York Knicks rookie Kevin Knox among those who want to see the 2013-14 NBA MVP play his home games at Madison Square Garden next season. 

"I'd be able to learn, work out with him, do whatever he does, learn from one of the greatest scorers of all time, a guy that I've imaged my game after," Knox said, per the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy. "To be able to be around him 24/7, that'd be pretty cool."

                                                           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Most Glaring Weaknesses for Every Projected Lottery Pick

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Most Glaring Weaknesses for Every Projected Lottery Pick

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Exec: Cavs Stuck with $144M ‘Dinosaur’

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Exec: Cavs Stuck with $144M ‘Dinosaur’

    Ken Berger
    via Bleacher Report

    Knicks Takeaways from Monday's 111-101 Loss to Blazers

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Knicks Takeaways from Monday's 111-101 Loss to Blazers

    SNY
    via SNY

    Ex-NBA Center Felton Spencer Arrested on DUI Charge

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ex-NBA Center Felton Spencer Arrested on DUI Charge

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report